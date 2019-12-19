|
Age 89, passed away surrounded by his loving family, on December 17, 2019. Preceded in death by son-in-law, Greg Hannasch. He is survived by his wife, Lorraine; 5 children, Eugene V. (Jodi), Judy (William) Osterndorf, Jeffrey, Jacqueline Hannasch and Karen; 12 grandchildren and 5 great-grand children; sister, Marlene (Donald) Weiss. Gene was a loving father and husband, devoted to his family. He retired from the Star Tribune and served in the Navy with his brothers, Donald and James, during the Korean War. Funeral service 11 AM Saturday, December 21 at ST. STEPHANUS LUTHERAN CHURCH, 739 Lafond Ave., St. Paul. Interment Elmhurst Cemetery. Visitation 10 - 11 AM Saturday at the church. MUELLER-BIES 651-487-2550
Published in Pioneer Press from Dec. 19 to Dec. 20, 2019