|
|
Of White Bear Lake Passed away March 12, 2019 Eugene was born in Litchfield, Minnesota on September 23, 1928. He was the son of Anna (Casey) and David McGraw. After graduating high school, he moved to Mankato where he began attending Mankato State University. Where he met Virginia and married on April 15th 1961. Eugene worked for Gerber Baby Foods for 30 years and raised their 5 children in White Bear Lake. Eugene enjoyed walking every night and talking with friends. He was also known for his love of going out for breakfast in the morning and listening to the radio. His family was the center of his life and he particularly loved spending time with their grandchildren. Preceded in death by his siblings; Bill, Jerry, Helen Boerner. Survived by his wife Virginia; his children, Mark (Danelle) McGraw, Craig McGraw, John (Andrea Boecker) McGraw, Molly (Steve) Ertle, Jenny (Ryan) Mehus; his 11 grandchildren; and by his brothers, Joe McGraw and Ed McGraw and sister Geraldine Boerner. Mass of Christian Burial at St. Mary of the Lake Church, Bald Eagle Ave. at 4th St, WBL, Saturday, March 23rd at Noon. Visitation 1 hour prior to Mass at church. Interment in St. Mary of the Lake Cemetery at a later date.
Published in Pioneer Press on Mar. 17, 2019