Eugene NICHOLS


1930 - 2019
Eugene NICHOLS Obituary
January 12, 1930 ~ September 22, 2019 Age 89, passed away peacefully due to comp-lications with Alzheimer's disease. Preceded in death by his beloved wife, Mary Ann Nichols; parents; sister, Evelyn Eckland. Eugene will be deeply missed by his children, Greg (Gayla), Sandy (Bruce) Jacoby, Michael (Anne), Nancy (Tinker), Judy (John) Wacker; grandchildren, Ryan (Ash), Jason, Amanda (Carl), Michael (Megan), Justin, Molly (Danny), Michele (Pat), Carli, Joe, Kelli; great-grandchildren, Lake, Aaro, Mason, Carson, Emersyn, Kinsley, Harper, Connor. Eugene served in the Army during the Korean Conflict. He was an avid outdoors man, enjoying hunting and fishing. His pride and joy was his cabin he built with his father in 1948. Visitation will take place at Wulff Woodbury Funeral Home, 2195 Woodlane Drive, Woodbury, on Wednesday, October 2 from 4pm to 7pm. Mass of Christian Burial at 11am on Thursday, October 3 at Saint Ambrose Catholic Church, 4125 Woodbury Drive, Woodbury with visitation one our prior to mass. Burial at Fort Snelling National Cemetery. The family wishes to thank Minnesota Veteran's Home Building 19, 3rd Floor staff for their outstanding love and care they provided Eugene. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to the family. Wulff Woodbury Funeral Home www.wulffwoodburyfuneralhome.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Sept. 29, 2019
