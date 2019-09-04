Home

Eugene KRECH
1935 - 2019
Eugene Otto KRECH Obituary
December 20, 1935 – September 2, 2019 Born and raised in Inver Grove Heights, MN. Preceded in death by wife, Mary Margaret Krech (Connelly); parents, Lena and Otto Krech and siblings. Survived by children, Regina Holter (Mike) and Patricia Krech; grandchildren, Natalie, Katheryn and Frank Holter and great granddaughter, Milliana Holter. Gene was an Army veteran, a career plumber for Local 34, throughout his working years. He drove cars for Avis in his retirement. He loved his family, fishing, his hobby farm in Pine City and his 1947 Plymouth. A devout Catholic, he was also a Knight of Columbus for many years. Mass of Christian Burial Saturday 11AM at St. John Neumann, 4030 Pilot Knob Road, Eagan, visitation 1 hour prior to the Mass. Interment St. John the Baptist Cemetery, Savage. Many thanks to the Staff at the Memory Care unit at Minneapolis Veteran's Home and the VA Medical Center. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the . O'Halloran & Murphy 651-698-0796.
Published in Pioneer Press on Sept. 4, 2019
