Eugene "Gene" PERSEKE
1933 - 2020
Born July 18, 1933 Passed on November 4, 2020 Eugene was a life-long employee at the South St. Paul stockyards and belonged to the American Legion North End Post 474. Preceded in death by parents, Harvey and Martha; wife, Elizabeth (nee Tabor); son, Michael. Survived by son, Mark of Stillwater, MN; daughter, Gay (Rich) Wacht of Riverside, OH; 1 grandson; 3 great-granddaughters; sister, Dolores Schloesser of Hugo, MN; and many nieces and nephews. Mass of Christian Burial on Tuesday, November 10 at 11AM at Church of St. Bernard, 187 Geranium Ave. W., St Paul, with visitation one hour prior. Burial at Fort Snelling National Cemetery at a later date. Memorials preferred to The Estates of Linden Care Facility. 651-489-1349





Published in Pioneer Press on Nov. 8, 2020.
