Eugene Peter "Pete" WILLWERSCHEID Jr.

Eugene Peter "Pete" WILLWERSCHEID Jr. Obituary
Age 86, of West St. Paul Died February 19, 2019 in the comfort of his home surrounded by family. Preceded in death by sister, Phyllis Murphy. Survived by loving wife of 65 years, Jackie; children, Sandy (Denny) O'Hearn, Rita (Ken) Carlson, Tom (Sue), Larry (Chan Hui) Gene, Mary (Ed) Pieper, Tony (Kathy), Anna (John) Trumble, Mike (Jodi); 14 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren; twin brother, Bob (Connie); sisters, Judy Hale and Laurie Unseth. Also many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Pete was co-owner of Willwerscheid & Peters Mortuary and retired after 43 years in the business. He was a Korean War veteran and throughout his life he was active in his church and several service organizations including the Midway Lions Club and the Knights of Columbus. He was a fun-loving family man who was always smiling. He was well loved and will be greatly missed. Mass of Christian Burial 10:30 AM Wednesday, February 27 at the Church of St. Joseph, 1154 Seminole Ave., West St Paul. Interment Fort Snelling National Cemetery. Visitation at Willwerscheid Funeral Home, 1167 Grand Ave., St. Paul 4-8 PM Tuesday and at church ½ hour prior to Mass. Memorials preferred to the or the Midway Lions Club.
Published in Pioneer Press on Feb. 24, 2019
