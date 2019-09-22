|
|
Age 70, of Lexington Passed Away September 18, 2019 Preceded in death by parents, Ione and Raymond; and brothers, Bob and Gary. Survived by wife, Catherine; daughter, Tammy (Kobe) Mohrbacker; sons, Daniel and Joshua; stepchildren, Ingrid (Eugene) Doss, Jessica Stoops, Jessica (Shawn) Kristofitz and Brandon (Gina) Devilbiss-Hendry; many loved grandchildren, nieces and nephews, and friends. Longtime Honeywell employee and owner of GS Welding. Memorial visitation 12 Noon -3PM Saturday, Sept. 28 at MUELLER-BIES FUNERAL HOME-LINO LAKES, 7050 Lake Dr (Co Hwy 23). In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred. MUELLER-BIES 651-784-3390
Published in Pioneer Press on Sept. 22, 2019