Age 83, of Shoreview passed away on June 5, 2020 after a courageous battle with Lewy Body Dementia. After graduating from Detroit Lakes High School, Gene entered the United States Air Force. He was very proud to serve his country. Gene then spent 35 years with the United States Postal Service. He received many awards, honors, and opportunities over the 35 years. Gene was an active member of the VFW. He was preceded in death by his daughter Debra Rondeau, grandson Anthony Rondeau, 3 brothers and 2 sisters. He is survived by his loving wife of 62 years Sue Zurn, daughter Lori (Henry) Hartzell, son-in- law Gerald (Cindy) Rondeau- 4 grand children: Sarah Almquist (George Carlson), Michelle (Alan) Giddings, Nichole (Justin) Schmidt, and Stephen (Kaitlin) Rondeau. 8 great-grandchildren: Tyler Burg, Raelynn Burg, Andrew Giddings, Aiden Giddings, Ashley Giddings, Emma Schmidt, Brayden Schmidt, and baby boy Rondeau due in August. Brother Damian (Carol) Zurn, sister Joyce (Ken) Otto and many nieces and nephews. Gene was an awesome husband, father, and grandfather. He loved and cherished spending time with his family. His smile was contagious and love for his family eternal. Gene enjoyed spending time in the outdoors hunting, fishing, golfing and swimming. He was an avid cribbage player and taught many how to play the game right! Gene loved to travel and was fortunate to share in many travel adventures. Thank you to the wonderful neighbors, friends, and family for supporting us through this journey. A Celebration of Gene's life will be Saturday, June 20th, 2020 at 10am at Sue and Gene's home, 649 Randy Ave. Shoreview, MN. 55126. A lunch will follow the service. Memorials preferred to Lewy Body Dementia- LBDA.org or Colon Cancer Alliance- ccalliance.org. The Holcomb-Henry Boom- Purcell Funeral Home in Shoreview is serving the family.
Published in Pioneer Press on Jun. 14, 2020.