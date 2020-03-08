Home

Roberts Family Funeral Home
555 Centennial Drive Southwest
Forest Lake, MN 55025
(651) 464-4422
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 13, 2020
11:00 AM
Celebration of Life
Friday, Mar. 13, 2020
12:00 PM
Eugene "Gene" SMITH


1939 - 2020
Eugene "Gene" SMITH Obituary
Age 81 of Marine on St. Croix Loving dad, grandpa, great-grandpa passed away peacefully on March 5, 2020. Preceded in death by wife, Judi; step-son, Kevin. Survived by children, Deby (Don) Volk, Don, Ed, Christy Lins, Tammy, Andy; step-children, Kellie, Kory, Kirk; many grand children and great-grandchildren; other relatives and many friends. Gene retired from Metro Transit as a bus driver. A celebration of Gene's life 12 Noon Friday, March 13th with visitation one hour prior at Roberts Family Life Celebration Home, Forest Lake. 651-464-4422 RobertsFamilyFH.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Mar. 8, 2020
