Entered into eternal life on September 16, 2020, at the age of 98. A loving husband, father, grandfather, and man of great faith who gave everything for his family and community. Gene was born in St. Paul, MN on Valentine's Day 1922. He went to St. Matthew's Elementary School, Cretin High School and St. Thomas College. He entered the U.S. Navy and rose to the rank of First Lieutenant Ensign. He fought in WWII in the Pacific. Following the war, he met and married a California girl, Faye J. (nee Palmer) Sitzmann to whom he was married for 70 years until her passing in 2015. Gene had an accounting practice in Minneapolis, retiring from it at the age of 80. He was always proud of his Minnesota roots. He lived a life of humbleness and humility, always generous to others. He had a vivacious personality and could talk to anyone about anything. He and Faye raised six children in St. Paul. Together they gave much to their community in support of their strong faith including Nativity of the Lord Catholic Church, University of St. Thomas, and the St. Paul Seminary. University of St. Thomas recognized him in 2018 with the Catholic Studies Truth and Life Award. Gene died at peace in his home, surrounded by his loving family. Preceded in death by his beloved wife, Faye J. Palmer Sitzmann (2015), daughter Dyannoelle Hammad (2005) and grandson John V. Sitzmann (2017), as well as parents Otto and Ida (nee Mergens) Sitzmann, brother Stanley Sitzmann and sister Rosemary Strecker. Survived by his devoted children Mary Kathleen of St. Paul, James (Zoe) of Zionsville, IN, Suzanne (Allan) McLain of Georgetown, TX, Eugene V. Jr. of Wyandotte, MI and Leigh (Ficrat) Basha of Vienna, VA. Survived by 11 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren. Given COVID-19, with proper precautions, a Mass of Christian Burial and Memorial Service (with live stream option) will be held at NATIVITY OF OUR LORD CATHOLIC CHURCH (324 S. Prior at Stanford Ave., St. Paul) on Thursday, October 1, 2020 at 10 am. Outdoor Visitation 2-5 PM September 30, 2020 at O'HALLORAN AND MURPHY FUNERAL HOME (575 S. Snelling Ave., St. Paul.) Private interment at Resurrection Cemetery with military honors. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to donor's choice in remembrance of Eugene V. Sitzmann, Sr. or the Center for Catholic Studies, University of St. Thomas (2115 Summit Ave. St. Paul, MN 55105).









