Age 77 of Maplewood Formerly of St. Paul Passed away peacefully on June 1, 2019. Preceded in death by his wife, Delores; brothers, Jim and Ed. Survived by daughters, Ann (Andrew) Pardo and Julie (Tom) Cappelen; grandchildren, Emily (Salem), Madelyn, Nathan, Elizabeth, Abigail, Maggie, and Tyus; siblings, Judy (Jim) Rynda, Ray (Barb), Roxanne (Craig) Pauling; sisters-in-law, Jeanne Ann and Linda. Gene leaves a 40+ year legacy within the credit union industry. Mass of Christian Burial 10 AM Thursday, June 6 at THE CHURCH OF ST. AGNES, 548 Lafond Ave., St. Paul. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation 4-8 PM Wednesday at MUELLER-BIES FUNERAL HOME-ROSEVILLE, 2130 N. Dale St @ Cty Rd B, and at the church from 9-10 AM Thursday. In lieu of flowers, memorial preferred to donor's choice. MUELLER-BIES 651-487-2550
Published in Pioneer Press on June 4, 2019