Mueller-Bies Funeral Home - Roseville Chapel
2130 N. Dale St.
Roseville, MN 55113
(651) 487-2550
Eugene W. "Gene" CARROLL

Eugene W. "Gene" CARROLL Obituary
Age 77 of Maplewood Formerly of St. Paul Passed away peacefully on June 1, 2019. Preceded in death by his wife, Delores; brothers, Jim and Ed. Survived by daughters, Ann (Andrew) Pardo and Julie (Tom) Cappelen; grandchildren, Emily (Salem), Madelyn, Nathan, Elizabeth, Abigail, Maggie, and Tyus; siblings, Judy (Jim) Rynda, Ray (Barb), Roxanne (Craig) Pauling; sisters-in-law, Jeanne Ann and Linda. Gene leaves a 40+ year legacy within the credit union industry. Mass of Christian Burial 10 AM Thursday, June 6 at THE CHURCH OF ST. AGNES, 548 Lafond Ave., St. Paul. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation 4-8 PM Wednesday at MUELLER-BIES FUNERAL HOME-ROSEVILLE, 2130 N. Dale St @ Cty Rd B, and at the church from 9-10 AM Thursday. In lieu of flowers, memorial preferred to donor's choice. MUELLER-BIES 651-487-2550
Published in Pioneer Press on June 4, 2019
