Age 70, of St. Paul Passed away at home June 10, 2019 Following a two year battle with pancreatic cancer. Gene was the youngest of four sons born to Russell and Margaret (Rossow) Heuton. He was born May 2, 1949, on his mother's birthday, in Austin, MN. He was baptized and confirmed at St. John's Lutheran Church in Austin. Upon graduating 8th grade from St. John's Lutheran School Gene attended Concordia Academy in St. Paul, MN. Gene was proud to be a member of the Academy Class of '67 and would later work tirelessly to keep the class connected. Af-ter high school graduation Gene studied art at Austin Community College and Mankato State University. While at Mankato Gene fell under the spell of a new 1969 Silver Chevy Camaro and left school to work full time as a meat cutter to make car payments. On March 17, 1973 Gene married Lynne Marie Olson at Our Saviors Lutheran Church, Brownsdale, MN. In 1977 he and Lynne moved to St. Paul when he returned to school majoring in elementary education at Concordia University. In 1979 he began his teaching career at Central Lutheran School (CLS) where he would remain for 35 years. In addition to teaching, he coached a variety of sports, acted as Athletic Director, served at PT&FA president, and in general step in wherever he was needed. Former students often comment that one of their favorite memories was the 100-mile bike trip that 'Mr. Heuton' initiated and led for over 25 years. Gene was an active member at St. Stephanus Lutheran church. In addition to serving as Elder and worship assistant he played on and managed the church softball team for 33 years and was a member of the church bowling team for 40 years. After retiring in 2014 Gene and Lynne traveled, visiting family and friends and totally enjoyed the remaining time they were given together. Gene was preceded in death by his mother and father, Russell and Margaret (Rossow) Heuton, brothers Norman and Ronald, and nephew Jon. Gene is survived by wife Lynne, daughter Hillary Sawyer, granddaughter Willow Sawyer, son Kyle and daughter-in-law Amy (Durmaskin) Heuton, brother Richard, nieces Natalie (Mike) Lay, Diana (Keith) Lind and Heather (Steve) Durham, grand nieces and nephews and cousins. Gene was a caring husband and father, a dedicated teacher, a talented artist, a creative problem solver, a man with a quirky sense of humor, and a faithful follower of his beloved Minnesota Twins; but most important he was a man with an old-fashioned faith that allowed him to face death confidently and without fear. Funeral service 11 AM Saturday, June 15 at ST. STEPHANUS LUTHERAN CHURCH, 739 Lafond Ave., St. Paul. Visitation from 4-8 PM Friday at MUELLER-BIES FUNERAL HOME-ROSEVILLE, 2130 N. Dale St. @ County Rd. B. and also at church Saturday from 10-11 AM. Interment will be at a later date in Austin, MN. Memorials may be sent to Concordia Academy, Roseville, MN; Concordia University St. Paul, MN; or St. Stephanus Lutheran Church, St. Paul, MN. MUELLER-BIES 651-487-2550 Published in Pioneer Press on June 13, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary