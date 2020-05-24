KATZ Eugene William Age 85, of Merrifield Passed away Tuesday, May 19, 2020 surrounded by his family. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, May 26, 2020 at Immaculate Heart Catholic Church in Crosslake. Interment will be held at Fort Snelling National Cemetery in Minneapolis. Gene was born June 28, 1934, in St. Paul, the son of William and Edna (Haupt) Katz. After graduating high school, Gene enlisted in the US Navy and served his country for more than three years. He went to work with his brother and became a Journeyman Elevator Mechanic. His work ethic extended past his career and into his yard – which was never anything but immaculate. He enjoyed spending time with his sons hunting and fishing. He was a lifetime member of the St. Paul Gun Club of which he was past President. He also was a Champion Skeet Shooter. Gene was proud of his military service and was a lifetime member of the American Legion Nisswa Post #627 and the Jenkin's VFW Post #3839. And because he was fond of "being the boss", he was a past Commander at the Nisswa Legion as well. He appreciated classic cars, especially his '55 Olds 98. Gene loved his family and cherished his time with them. He is survived by his loving wife of 36 years, Lori Katz; children, Kris (Melissa) Katz, Kelly (Michael) Doyle, and William (Renee) Katz; step-son, Bob Cherveny; grandchildren, Senior Chief Nick, Amanda, Madeline, Grace, Kate, Jessica, Michelle, Samantha, and Cassidy; great-grandchildren, Lila, Cameron, Carter, and one on the way; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; siblings, Eunice, Jerome, and Shirley; and step-children, Debbie and Stephen. Nelson – Doran Funeral Home 218.829.4755 www.nelson-doran.com
Published in Pioneer Press on May 24, 2020.