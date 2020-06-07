Age 90 of Minnetonka Passed away May 31, 2020, from complications of Parkinson's. He was a native of Menomonie, Wisconsin.After Army service, graduated from the University of Minnesota and obtained the P.E. credential. Worked as an engineer for Bemis Mfg and was awarded 5 Patents. Survived by son Kurt; daughter Karen (Doug) Keys; grandchildren Trevor and Anna Keys, and nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by wife Gladys; brothers Merlin, Lawrence, Ronald and Francis and sister Barbara Moessner. Private Services are planned.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Pioneer Press on Jun. 7, 2020.