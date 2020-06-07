Eugene "Gene" WOLSKE
Age 90 of Minnetonka Passed away May 31, 2020, from complications of Parkinson's. He was a native of Menomonie, Wisconsin.After Army service, graduated from the University of Minnesota and obtained the P.E. credential. Worked as an engineer for Bemis Mfg and was awarded 5 Patents. Survived by son Kurt; daughter Karen (Doug) Keys; grandchildren Trevor and Anna Keys, and nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by wife Gladys; brothers Merlin, Lawrence, Ronald and Francis and sister Barbara Moessner. Private Services are planned.





Published in Pioneer Press on Jun. 7, 2020.
