Age 98, of St. Paul, MN Formerly of Monaca, PA Peacefully died February 28, 2020 while surrounded by family and the caring staff at Cerenity Humboldt Care Center. Jean was loved by all who knew her. Her home was always open for a warm meal, and her hospitality was second to none. No one stayed a stranger for long; her compassion knew no bounds. She committed herself to her family, friends and community. She lived her faith, leading by example with grace. Even in her later years, Jean held strongly onto life. After all, there were still more babies to be held, more visits to be had, and more love to give. She is deeply missed by all who knew her. Born March 18, 1921 in Pittsburgh's Lawrenceville community Jean's life was a link to a golden age of PA sports when her husband was world middleweight boxing champion. Jean spoke eloquently, in English and Polish, at his posthumous induction in numerous halls of fame. Widowed at age 53, Jean went to work on a Westinghouse assembly line and joined the IBEW union. Jean is preceded in death by her husband, Thaddeus "Teddy"; her sons, Thaddeus "Tadz" and Jan, and stillborn infant; her parents, Michael and Anna (Raczka) Lesniak; and 7 siblings. She is survived by her children, Judith (Ralph) Brown, St. Paul; Lawrence (Sherry), Kokomo, IN; Robert (Kelly), Inverness, IL; daughter-in-law, Patricia Glass Yarosz, Kokomo; 11 grandchildren, Megan (Joel) Wahlman, Butlerville, IN; Mark (Jill) Yarosz, Valparaiso, IN; Amy Brown, St. Paul; Paul (Jill) Brown, Bettendorf, IA; Matthew (Yennifer) Yarosz, Tucson, AZ; Michael (Brooke) Brown, St. Paul; Jeffrey (Stacie) Yarosz, Chicago, IL; Daniel Brown, Fayetteville, NC; Kristen (Ben) Gottlieb, Inverness; Laura (Matthew) McLaughlin, Midlothian, VA; Bethany (Bobby) Fenby, Inverness; 30 great-grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and other loving family and friends. Mass of Christian Burial Saturday, March 14 at 12:00PM at CHURCH OF ST. MATTHEW (510 Hall Avenue, St. Paul) with visitation one hour prior to the service at church. Interment at a later date in St. John's Cemetery, Monaca, PA. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be sent to Community of Saints Regional Catholic School, 335 E. Hurley St., West St. Paul, MN 55118. 651-767-9333
Published in Pioneer Press on Mar. 8, 2020