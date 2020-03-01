Home

Eula Mae PERDUE

Eula Mae PERDUE Obituary
On February 22, 2020, a loving mother of 4 children passed away at the age of 86. Eula was born in 1933 in Bluefield, West Virginia to parents Hezekiah and Ruth. Eula was married to Samuel Richard Perdue for 42 years. She leaves their daughter Bonnie Jo, husband Harold, two children, Ian and Sophia; their son Troy, wife Michelle, two children, Trevion and Malijah. Her husband Samuel and her 2 sons, Michael and Richard passed away, preceding her death. Eula also was a second Mom to Deborah and Vicki McClay. She had very strong sense of family and loved her grandchildren immensely. Eula was born a 3 pound preemie and would comment that she has come far for being born so small. She had a long career in the Minneapolis Public Schools, starting out as a School Aide and eventually representing the Local 59 Federation of Teachers as a union Business Agent. Eula loved hummingbirds and butterflies and spending time with her family and friends. She also enjoyed playing cribbage, bowling, and shooting pool. Eula loved singing along to "Take Me Home Country Roads" and she enjoyed black coffee, blush wine, and gathering and sharing. Tribute donations on her behalf can be made to the Northwoods Humane Society, Wyoming, MN. Information on gathering to celebrate her life will be forthcoming.
Published in Pioneer Press on Mar. 1, 2020
