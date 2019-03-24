Home

Eulalia "Lala" RIVERO

Eulalia "Lala" RIVERO Obituary
Age 77 Gained her wings as she left us for Heaven on March 19th, 2019 with loving family by her side. Preceded in death by her granddaughter Kalypso, Lala is survived by her loving husband Humberto; her amazing sons Ulises (Jessica), Alex (Michelle), and Santos (Shannon); and her 8 grandchildren, which were her pride and joy, Penelope, Ulises, Alex, Arianna, Samaya, Anthony, Alaina and Kal-el James (KJ). Lala was a very compassionate woman who was devoted to her family and always opened up her home to friends, never letting you leave without enjoying a full plate of her Cuban Cuisine!! She will be missed deeply by all that knew her. Visitation will be held Monday March 25th 1-1:30PM with a service to follow at Spirit of Hope Catholic Community 2035 Charlton Rd, Sunfish Lake, MN 55118. All are welcomed after the service to join the family in laying this beautiful soul to rest at Resurrection Cemetery, 2101 Lexington Ave S., Mendota Heights, MN 55120.
Published in Pioneer Press on Mar. 24, 2019
