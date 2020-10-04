Age 93, gained Heaven on September 27, 2020. Eunice was the youngest of seven children born to Gust & Marie (Gunilla) Peterson in Chisholm, Minnesota. She was a woman of great faith whose trust in God guided her life; who was committed to her family, friends, and church; and who believed God wanted her to use her talents to encourage others. It was her faith that sustained her through crises in her life and called her to share her extraordinary story of God's goodness. She attended Bethel College, earned her nursing degree from Mounds Midway School of Nursing, a BS from the University of Minnesota, and a MA in counseling and guidance from the University of Northern Colorado. Her professional career included positions as a nursing instructor and as a counselor. Her life took an unexpected turn in her 40s when she met Gunnar Kronholm whom she married in 1971 and became the newest member of a family with six adult children. She received requests from churches and Christian Women's Clubs to tell her compelling story of faith. Overcoming her initial reluctance, she determined that this was a unique ministry that she was called to do. Her testimony was an encouragement and inspiration to thousands who heard her. Always wanting to use the gifts God had given her, she remained active in retirement serving as a volunteer at her church, Presbyterian Homes, and other organizations. She was preceded in death by Gunnar; her parents; her siblings, Esther, Eric, Elsie Adams, Everett "Keno," Ruth Berg, and Melvin; and great granddaughter, Kairi. She is survived by her children and their spouses, John (Jan), Craig (Marcia), Linda, Sandra (William) Stapp, Margaret (Jerry) Jarka and Mark (Sara); her nine grandchildren; and four great grandchildren. She was blessed with many lifelong friendships that she joyfully sustained, exemplified by Joyce Johannessen. A private funeral will be held at Central Baptist Church, St. Paul. Live streaming of the service will be Sunday, October 4 at 2:00 p.m. at https://www.centralbaptistchurch
.com/. Interment will be at the cemetery in Cook, Minnesota. Memorials preferred to Bethel University for the Peterson/Kronholm Scholarship Fund.