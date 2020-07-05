1/1
Eunice J. (Sturm) GLASER
1926 - 2020
Was called home on April 17, 2020 at the age of 93 Her journey began in 1926, in Eagle Butte, South Dakota. We all treasured hearing the stories of life with her 6 Brothers and Sisters, and how they survived tough times. She was guided by a very strong Christian Faith, which was evident in her 55 years of attending and serving the Church of St. Pius X in White Bear Lake. Eunice is preceded in death by her husband Bob, parents John and Helen, and all of her beloved siblings. She is now reunited with them, for eternity. Eunice is survived by their 5 children Bob (Liz), Bill, Brian, Trish and Bruce (Lynn). Eunice leaves behind the legacy of her grandchildren Dawn (Matt), Jessica (Caleb-fiance'), Aric, Josh (Cassie), Ashlee (James-fiance'), Jordan, Michael (Becky), John (Marissa), Derek and Cory. She is also survived by great grandchildren Nicholas, Shelby, Brooklyn, Peyton, Teagan, Ezra, Shae, Remi and Nora. She leaves behind many nieces and nephews, whom she cherished deeply. A Celebration of Eunice's life will be held at Church of St. Pius X Catholic Church, 3878 Highland Ave., White Bear Lake, MN on Friday, July 10, 2020 at 11 am. Social distancing guidelines will be in place. A Private Family Burial will follow at Ft. Snelling National Cemetery. Memorials preferred to the Dementia Society of America, or the Humane Society www.honsafamilyfuneral.com 651-429-6172





Published in Pioneer Press on Jul. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
10
Celebration of Life
11:00 AM
Church of St. Pius X Catholic Church
