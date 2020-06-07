Age 94 of North St. Paul Died on June 4, 2020 Preceded in death by husband, Donald L.; sister, Gladys Speak. Survived by her sister Helen Onsager and her 10 nieces and nephews, Marge Abbas, Joanne Searight, Janet Fylstra, Tom Speak, Mark Onsager, Kay Toomey, Mike Speak, Paul Onsager, Lee Onsager and Jill Bosworth. Eunice was born on a farm in Oakdale. She retired from Burlington Northern Railroad after 36 years. Eunice got married at the age of 60 to Don who was 67 and neither of them had ever been married before. Eunice had a love of life. She was very proud of the fact she got her driver's license when she was in her 30s and was still driving when she was 90. She always had stories to tell everyone she met. At the age of 90 she moved to Polar Ridge Assisted Living in North St Paul. She was an unofficial ambassador and loved to welcome any new people that moved in. Mass of Christian Burial Thursday (June 11, 2020) 11:00 AM at CHURCH OF ST. PETER, 2600 N. Margaret St., North St. Paul. Following the guidelines of the church, Mass will be said for 50 family members and friends. To view the Funeral Mass live, open the link in Eunice's obituary on our website. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to the church or donor's choice. 651-777-2600 sandbergfuneralhome.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Pioneer Press on Jun. 7, 2020.