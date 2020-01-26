|
|
Age 96, passed away peacefully on January 23, 2020. Preceded in death by husbands, William Johnson and Theodore Mason. Survived by children, Bill "BJ" Johnson (Judith) and Mark Johnson (Debby); step-children, Tom Mason (Paula), Barb Mauch (Pete) and Terri Schultz; grandchildren, Andrea & Nicholas Johnson, Angie Buckingham (Jake), Danie Aronson, Jeni Groppoli (Justin), Anne Yoder (Kasey), Kassie Mauch (Wendy Slagle), Jeff Mauch (Jenna), Will & Joe Schultz; many great-grandchildren. Memorial Service Tuesday, January 28, 11:00 A.M. at BRADSHAW, 4600 Greenhaven Drive, White Bear. Visitation Monday, 5-7 P.M. as well as one hour prior to the service. Burial Fort Snelling National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred. 651-407-8300
Published in Pioneer Press on Jan. 26, 2020