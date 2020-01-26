Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bradshaw Funeral Home - White Bear
4600 Greenhaven Drive
White Bear Lk, MN 55127
(651) 407-8300
Resources
More Obituaries for Eunice MASON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Eunice (Johnson) MASON

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Eunice (Johnson) MASON Obituary
Age 96, passed away peacefully on January 23, 2020. Preceded in death by husbands, William Johnson and Theodore Mason. Survived by children, Bill "BJ" Johnson (Judith) and Mark Johnson (Debby); step-children, Tom Mason (Paula), Barb Mauch (Pete) and Terri Schultz; grandchildren, Andrea & Nicholas Johnson, Angie Buckingham (Jake), Danie Aronson, Jeni Groppoli (Justin), Anne Yoder (Kasey), Kassie Mauch (Wendy Slagle), Jeff Mauch (Jenna), Will & Joe Schultz; many great-grandchildren. Memorial Service Tuesday, January 28, 11:00 A.M. at BRADSHAW, 4600 Greenhaven Drive, White Bear. Visitation Monday, 5-7 P.M. as well as one hour prior to the service. Burial Fort Snelling National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred. 651-407-8300
Published in Pioneer Press on Jan. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Eunice's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Bradshaw Funeral Home - White Bear
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -