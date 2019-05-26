|
|
Age 83, died Monday, May 20, 2019 at The Waters of White Bear Lake in Minnesota. Born November 14, 1935 in Greenbush, MN, Eunice graduated Valedictorian from Greenbush High School. She continued her education, receiving a teaching degree from Concordia College in Moorhead, MN. She went on to teach school in Greenbush, where she met and married Harold Mushel of Aitkin, MN on July 25, 1958. They lived and taught in Columbia Heights and later moved to New Brighton, MN. Together, they had four children. Eunice was very active in Christ the King Lutheran Church, having many treasured friends and loved singing in the choir. She nourished people around her with love, faith, and music. She is survived by her four children John (Beth), Joni (Mark), Sheri, Tami (Charles); six grandchildren Christopher (Sarah), Jordan, David, Chaz, Cruz, Liza; two great-grandchildren Lawson, Milena; two sisters Carol (Daryl), Marilyn (Jim); and extended family and friends. Preceded in death by her husband and soul-mate Harold; and parents Harry and Clara Prosser. A Celebration of Life will be held at Christ the King Lutheran Church, 1900 7th St. NW, New Brighton, MN 55112 on Thursday May 30th, 11:00 a.m. The family will visit with friends following the service during the luncheon. The family would like to extend gratitude to the staff at The Waters of White Bear Lake. Memorials may be directed to Funding Sources-Pancreatic Cancer Action Network/pancan.org.
Published in Pioneer Press from May 26 to May 28, 2019