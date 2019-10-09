Home

Sandberg Funeral Home
2593 7th Avenue East
St. Paul, MN 55109-3011
(651) 777-2600
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Sandberg Funeral Home
2593 7th Avenue East
St. Paul, MN 55109-3011
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
12:00 PM
CHURCH OF ST. PETER
2600 N. Margaret St.
North St. Paul, MN
View Map
Eva E. TEMBREULL

Eva E. TEMBREULL Obituary
Age 88 of Maplewood Preceded in death by son, Donald. Survived by loving husband of 66 years, Joe; sons Gary (Cheryl), John (Cindy), Mark (Peg); daughter-in-law Luann; 8 grandchildren; 15 great grandchildren; many nieces and nephews. She was employed at the Toni Co. and the Wilder Foundation as a Home Health Aide. She also taught crochet in the Maplewood Community Education Program. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to Joseph's Coat, St. Paul Women's Life Care Center or the . Mass of Christian Burial Friday (10/11) 12:00 PM at CHURCH OF ST. PETER, 2600 N. Margaret St., North St. Paul. Interment St. Mary's Cemetery. Visitation Thursday 4-7 PM at SANDBERG FUNERAL HOME, 2593 E. 7th Ave., North St. Paul, and one hour prior to Mass at church. www.sandbergfuneralhome.com 651-777-2600
Published in Pioneer Press on Oct. 9, 2019
