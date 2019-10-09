|
Age 88 of Maplewood Preceded in death by son, Donald. Survived by loving husband of 66 years, Joe; sons Gary (Cheryl), John (Cindy), Mark (Peg); daughter-in-law Luann; 8 grandchildren; 15 great grandchildren; many nieces and nephews. She was employed at the Toni Co. and the Wilder Foundation as a Home Health Aide. She also taught crochet in the Maplewood Community Education Program. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to Joseph's Coat, St. Paul Women's Life Care Center or the . Mass of Christian Burial Friday (10/11) 12:00 PM at CHURCH OF ST. PETER, 2600 N. Margaret St., North St. Paul. Interment St. Mary's Cemetery. Visitation Thursday 4-7 PM at SANDBERG FUNERAL HOME, 2593 E. 7th Ave., North St. Paul, and one hour prior to Mass at church. www.sandbergfuneralhome.com 651-777-2600
Published in Pioneer Press on Oct. 9, 2019