August 21, 1939 - July 16, 2020 Beloved mother and grandmother. Preceded in death by father and mother, Frank and Elizabeth Mlcoch, and grandson Matthew Ottman. Survived by daughters Julie Schwartz (husband Paul) and Jeanne Ottman; four grandchildren, Shayleen/ Elizabeth Ottman, Alexander/Liliana Schwartz; and longtime partner, Bill Johnson. Born in Grafton, ND and formerly of Grand Forks, ND, and graduate of University ND. Woodbury resident for 55 years, during which time she taught in the St. Paul School District at Como and Hartzell Elementary Schools as a special education teacher, before her retirement in 2005. A lifetime edu-cator, she was a long-time active member with Alpha Delta Kappa, a teacher's sorority. She leaves a legacy of loving daughters, grandchildren and students that she has taught to find beauty and love in the world. She lived a full life until her passing, enjoying family, cooking, gardening, bargain-hunting, the cabin, and her beloved cat Lulu. A private Celebration of Life will be held at the family home, July 31st. Arrangements through WULFF WOODBURY FUNERAL HOME.









