Born August 23, 1930 Passed Away May 23, 2019 Preceded in death by son, Richard; parents, William and Ann; brother, Jim. Survived by son, William (Deb); grandchildren, Ryan (Jenny), Shawn (Chrissy) Murphy, Katie (Steve) Steiner; 9 of Granny's Greats, Will, Samantha, Kaylee, Kate, Rowan, Evelyn, Hank, Thomas, and Ben; sisters, Darlene and Linda; many other loved ones. Memorial Service Thurs. (5/30) at 12 noon at Oakwood Family Funeral Home, 2585 Stillwater Rd. E., Maplewood. Visitation 2 hours prior to the service. Interment, Union Cemetery. Special Thanks to the amazing teams at Southview Health Care and HealthPartners Hospice.
