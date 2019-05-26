Home

Oakwood Family Funeral Home & Crematory
2585 Stillwater Road
Maplewood, MN 55119
(651) 738-2198
Visitation
Thursday, May 30, 2019
10:00 AM
Oakwood Family Funeral Home & Crematory
2585 Stillwater Road
Maplewood, MN 55119
Memorial service
Thursday, May 30, 2019
12:00 PM
Oakwood Family Funeral Home & Crematory
2585 Stillwater Road
Maplewood, MN 55119
Evelyn A. (Lissick) SCHMIDT


1930 - 2019
Evelyn A. (Lissick) SCHMIDT Obituary
Born August 23, 1930 Passed Away May 23, 2019 Preceded in death by son, Richard; parents, William and Ann; brother, Jim. Survived by son, William (Deb); grandchildren, Ryan (Jenny), Shawn (Chrissy) Murphy, Katie (Steve) Steiner; 9 of Granny's Greats, Will, Samantha, Kaylee, Kate, Rowan, Evelyn, Hank, Thomas, and Ben; sisters, Darlene and Linda; many other loved ones. Memorial Service Thurs. (5/30) at 12 noon at Oakwood Family Funeral Home, 2585 Stillwater Rd. E., Maplewood. Visitation 2 hours prior to the service. Interment, Union Cemetery. Special Thanks to the amazing teams at Southview Health Care and HealthPartners Hospice.
Published in Pioneer Press on May 26, 2019
