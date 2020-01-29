|
Age 94 Preceded in death by husband Junior. Survived by sons Dale and Gary (Marilyn) and daughter Cindy. Also survived by 7 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren. She was the last of the 6 Pavek siblings. "When I come to the end of the road and the sun has set on me. I want no rites in a gloom-filled room why cry for a soul set free? Miss me a little, but not too long and not with your head bowed low, remember the love we once shared & miss me but let me go." Private interment at Fort Snelling National Cemetery.
Published in Pioneer Press from Jan. 29 to Feb. 2, 2020