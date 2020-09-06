Of Circle Pines Formerly of White Bear Lake Passed away peacefully August 30, 2020. Preceded in death by husband George R.; son Paul; and siblings Don, Delores, Hank "Butch" and Roger. Survived by children Robert, Kenneth & Mary Grant (Kevin); 5 grand children and 3 great grandchildren; sister Joyce Bunge and many nieces & nephews. Evelyn started her career as a commercial artist and continued her art interest throughout her life. Mass will be private but will be livestreamed at www.stmarys-wbl.org
for viewing after 11 am on Thursday, September 10th. Interment will be at St. Mary of the Lake Cemetery, White Bear Lake. Memorials are preferred to the family.