Evelyn E. (Cecka) BRUNJES
Of Circle Pines Formerly of White Bear Lake Passed away peacefully August 30, 2020. Preceded in death by husband George R.; son Paul; and siblings Don, Delores, Hank "Butch" and Roger. Survived by children Robert, Kenneth & Mary Grant (Kevin); 5 grand children and 3 great grandchildren; sister Joyce Bunge and many nieces & nephews. Evelyn started her career as a commercial artist and continued her art interest throughout her life. Mass will be private but will be livestreamed at www.stmarys-wbl.org for viewing after 11 am on Thursday, September 10th. Interment will be at St. Mary of the Lake Cemetery, White Bear Lake. Memorials are preferred to the family.





Published in Pioneer Press on Sep. 6, 2020.
