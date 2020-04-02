Home

Hodroff-Epstein Memorial Chapels
126 East Franklin Avenue
Minneapolis, MN 55404
(612) 871-1234
Graveside service
Thursday, Apr. 2, 2020
A private graveside service will be held
1925 - 2020
Evelyn ESRIG Obituary
Age 94, of St. Paul Passed away on March 31st, 2020 She was preceded in death by her husband, George Esrig. Survived by daughters, Clarice Epstein, Jo Ellyn (Jamie) Cohen, Randy (Tom) Edelstein; grandchildren, Jeff (Meghan) Cohen, Teri (Jason) Bretz, Robyn Cohen, Michael (Rebecca) Epstein, Henry Edelstein, and Elisa Edelstein; great-grandchildren, Sienna, Mason and Hunter Cohen, Halle and Evan Bretz, and Livia, Alexander and Eli Epstein; and son-in-law, Henry Epstein. Evelyn was a gifted piano player who loved mahjong, talking on the phone to friends, and spending time with her family. She loved her family deeply and will be greatly missed. Special thanks to Dr. Rick Brody, Dr. Mary Cady, and Dr. Michael Spencer for their care which allowed us to enjoy more time with Evelyn. Memorials preferred to donor's favorite charity. A private graveside service will be held. Hodroff-Epstein Memorial Chapels 612-871-1234
Published in Pioneer Press on Apr. 2, 2020
