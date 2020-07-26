Age 94, of Inver Grove Heights Formerly of South St. Paul Passed away from natural causes April 29, 2020. Born February 23, 1926 in Menomonie, WI to Bert E. G. Brunn and Effie Lois (Curtis) Brunn. Preceded by parents, husband Orville, son Dick, sisters Betty Hansen, Phyllis Brunn, and Valeria Goodman. Survived by daughters Kathryn (Robert) Soine and Diane (Dick) Presley, sons Larry and Thomas, sister Dorothy Bennett, 6 grand children Trisha, Tawna (Ryan), Michael, Kristin (Matt), Erik and Tina (Mike), 8 great-grandchildren Nicholas, Jessica, Katherine, Madeline, Joshua, Benjamin, Jacob, and Leighton, 1 great great-grandchild Emma, brother-in-law Russell Goodman, and many nieces and nephews. Graveside service 11:45 a.m. Wednesday July 29th at Fort Snelling National Cemetery "Masks will be required." Please meet at the cemetery by 11:30 a.m. in Assembly Area #5.