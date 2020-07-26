1/1
Evelyn Fay (Brunn) FLEMING
1926 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Evelyn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Age 94, of Inver Grove Heights Formerly of South St. Paul Passed away from natural causes April 29, 2020. Born February 23, 1926 in Menomonie, WI to Bert E. G. Brunn and Effie Lois (Curtis) Brunn. Preceded by parents, husband Orville, son Dick, sisters Betty Hansen, Phyllis Brunn, and Valeria Goodman. Survived by daughters Kathryn (Robert) Soine and Diane (Dick) Presley, sons Larry and Thomas, sister Dorothy Bennett, 6 grand children Trisha, Tawna (Ryan), Michael, Kristin (Matt), Erik and Tina (Mike), 8 great-grandchildren Nicholas, Jessica, Katherine, Madeline, Joshua, Benjamin, Jacob, and Leighton, 1 great great-grandchild Emma, brother-in-law Russell Goodman, and many nieces and nephews. Graveside service 11:45 a.m. Wednesday July 29th at Fort Snelling National Cemetery "Masks will be required." Please meet at the cemetery by 11:30 a.m. in Assembly Area #5.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Pioneer Press on Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
29
Memorial Gathering
11:30 AM
Fort Snelling National Cemetery
Send Flowers
JUL
29
Graveside service
11:45 AM
Fort Snelling National Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Kandt & Tetrick Funeral & Cremation Services
140 8th Avenue North
South Saint Paul, MN 55075
651- 455-5352
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by St Paul Pioneer Press

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved