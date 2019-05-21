|
Beloved Wife, Mother, Grandma, Great-Grandma & Great-Great-Grandma Age 91 of St. Paul, passed away May 20, 2019. Preceded in death by husband, Lynn "Andy"; & son, Rick. Survived by children, Darlene (George) Kappes & Glen (Lori); 9 grandchildren; 11 great-grand children; 2 great-great-grandchildren; brother, Bobby Weiszel; & daughter-in-law, Peggy Anderson. Visitation 4-7PM Wednesday, May 22nd at KLECATSKY & SONS WEST CHAPEL, 1051 So. Robert St. @ Arion in West St. Paul. Private family interment at Riverview Cemetery in St. Paul. Special thanks to Southview Acres Health Care Center for 8 years of love & care. 651-457-6200
Published in Pioneer Press on May 21, 2019