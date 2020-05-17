Age 76, of St. Paul Passed Peacefully on May 11, 2020 Preceded in death by her parents, Arthur & Vivian. Survived by sister, Verene (George) Posavad; nephews, David (Linda), Robert (Heidi), John (Karyn), Daniel (Ashlee); and great nieces & nephews. Evie graduated from Hamline University and had a Master's Degree in Bacteriology. She was an avid bird watcher and enjoyed her sheltie dogs. She was a member of Calvary Baptist Church and contributed in mission trips to Ukraine. Private family services. MUELLER-BIES 651-487-2550