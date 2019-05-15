Home

Washburn McReavy Funeral Chapels Seman Chapel
1827 Coon Rapids Boulevard
Coon Rapids, MN 55433
(763) 767-1000
Visitation
Friday, May 17, 2019
9:30 AM
Church Of The Epiphany
11001 Hanson Blvd., N.W
Coon Rapids, MN
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, May 17, 2019
10:30 AM
Church Of The Epiphany
11001 Hanson Blvd.
N.W. Coon Rapids, MN
View Map
(DeShane) Age 92, of Coon Rapids, MN Wife, Mother, Grandmother, Great Grand Mother Born March 18, 1927 in Superior WI. She attended St. Patrick's, Peter Cooper, Central High School Superior WI, Duluth Business University. Evelyn worked for Travelers Insurance Company, McDonalds, Country Kitchen. Survived by loving husband of 63 years Lester; sons Paul, Michael (Teresa), Bruce (Larisa) and Daniel; grandchildren Matthew (Tanika), Mark, David (Bernadette), Stephanie Welter (Daniel), Anthony (Liz), great grandchildren Jordan, Madeleine, Jacinta, Leo and Ida. Mass of Christian burial 10:30am Friday, May 17 Church Of The Epiphany 11001 Hanson Blvd., N.W. Coon Rapids. Visitation one hour prior to Mass at church. Interment Fort Snelling National Cemetery. Memorials preferred to Partnership Resource Inc. www.WasburnMcReavy.com Coon Rapids Chapel 763-767-1000
Published in Pioneer Press on May 15, 2019
