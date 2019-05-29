Home

Kandt & Tetrick Funeral & Cremation Services
140 8th Avenue North
South Saint Paul, MN 55075
651- 455-5352
Visitation
Friday, May 31, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:30 PM
Kandt & Tetrick Funeral & Cremation Services
140 8th Avenue North
South Saint Paul, MN 55075
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, May 31, 2019
2:30 PM
Kandt & Tetrick Funeral & Cremation Services
140 8th Avenue North
South Saint Paul, MN 55075
View Map
Evelyn M. WOJTOWICZ


Evelyn M. WOJTOWICZ Obituary
Born: October 11, 1931 Died: May 23, 2019 Of South St. Paul. Preceded in death by son Bill. Survived by husband John of 70 years; children John, Jr. (Carol), Tom, Rick, Jerry, Linda (Terry) Baumgart; daughter-in-law Audrey; sisters Florence, Hilda, Lillian, Joyce (Bonnie); grand children, great grandchildren; great-great grandchildren. Funeral Service Friday, May 31, 2019, 2:30 pm at KANDT & TETRICK FUNERAL HOME, 140 8th Avenue North, SSP. Visitation Friday 12:00 Noon-2:30 pm. Interment Oak Hill Cemetery.
Published in Pioneer Press on May 29, 2019
