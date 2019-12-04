Home

Woodbury Funeral Home - Woodbury
Future site: 8700 Valley Creek Road
Woodbury, MN 55125
(651) 702-0301
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Woodbury Funeral Home - Woodbury
Future site: 8700 Valley Creek Road
Woodbury, MN 55125
View Map
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 9, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Jerome Catholic Church
380 Roselawn Ave E.
St. Paul, MN
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Dec. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Jerome Catholic Church
380 Roselawn Ave E.
St. Paul, MN
View Map
Evelyn VIRNIG

Evelyn VIRNIG Obituary
Age 93 Of St. Paul Went to her Heavenly Home on November 30, 2019. Preceded in death by husband, Gerald. Survived by 7 children, 19 grandchildren, 37 great-grandchildren, 6 great-great grandchildren, 4 siblings, and all those who called her Mom. Mass of Christian Burial 11 AM, Monday, Dec. 9, at St. Jerome Catholic Church (380 Roselawn Ave E., St. Paul). Visitation 2-6 PM, Sunday, Dec. 8 at O'Halloran and Murphy-Woodbury Funeral Home (8700 Valley Creek Rd, Woodbury, 651-702-0301) and 1 hour prior to start of Mass at church Monday. Private burial, Fort Snelling National Cemetery.
Published in Pioneer Press on Dec. 4, 2019
