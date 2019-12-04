|
|
Age 93 Of St. Paul Went to her Heavenly Home on November 30, 2019. Preceded in death by husband, Gerald. Survived by 7 children, 19 grandchildren, 37 great-grandchildren, 6 great-great grandchildren, 4 siblings, and all those who called her Mom. Mass of Christian Burial 11 AM, Monday, Dec. 9, at St. Jerome Catholic Church (380 Roselawn Ave E., St. Paul). Visitation 2-6 PM, Sunday, Dec. 8 at O'Halloran and Murphy-Woodbury Funeral Home (8700 Valley Creek Rd, Woodbury, 651-702-0301) and 1 hour prior to start of Mass at church Monday. Private burial, Fort Snelling National Cemetery.
Published in Pioneer Press on Dec. 4, 2019