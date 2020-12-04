Age 100, of Minot and formerly of Mendota Heights, MN died peacefully on Monday, November 30, 2020 in her daughter's home. Evelyn Gudrun was born September 19, 1920 in St. Paul, MN to David and Ida (Klovstad) Fogelson. She was raised and educated in St. Paul and graduated from South St. Paul High School in 1937. Evelyn married Fred Wohlers on August 7, 1944 at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church in St. Paul. They made their home at various places in the United States, wherever her husband was stationed as a pilot with the U.S. Navy. They settled in St. Paul in 1958 where Evelyn owned and operated Wohlers Ceramic House. Evelyn and Fred loved to travel. Fred died on August 19, 2005. Evelyn continued to reside in St. Paul and operate her business until she retired in 2016. In 2018, Evelyn moved to Minot to live with her daughter and family. Evelyn was a member of Salem Lutheran Church - West St. Paul. Where she was an active member, singing in the church choir and volunteering until she was 95 years young. She was a member of the Minnesota Ceramic Association and International Ceramic Association, holding various offices within both groups. In addition to teaching ceramics to her students, she enjoyed gardening, sewing, baking, her grandchildren, great grandchildren, and reading the Bible. Evelyn's loving family includes her daughters: Pamela "Pam" (Dr. Russell) Behm of Minot and Julie (Allen) Shade of Mendota Heights, MN; five grandchildren: Dennis (Angie) Shade, Randy (Becky) Shade, Thomas (Dana Sparks) Behm, Kathryn (Dustin) Erickson, Meagan Behm (Cole Schmitz); six great grandchildren: Chase, Bridget, Brandyn, Anthony and Cadyn Shade and Deklan Erickson; sister-in-law: Margaret Fogelson of Roseville, CA, a nephew: Scott Fogelson and family, and cousins. Evelyn was preceded in death by her parents, husband and brother David Fogelson. A celebration of Evelyn Wohlers life will take place at a later date at Salem Lutheran Church -West St. Paul. Interment will be in the Acacia Cemetery in Mendota Heights, Minnesota. Memorials are preferred to the Salem Lutheran Church, West St. Paul, MN. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.thomasfamilyfuneralhome.com
. Thomas Family Funeral Home - Minot has been entrusted with the arrangements.