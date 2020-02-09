Home

Mueller-Bies Funeral Home - Roseville Chapel
2130 N. Dale St.
Roseville, MN 55113
(651) 487-2550
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
MATERNITY OF MARY CATHOLIC CHURCH
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020
10:00 AM
MATERNITY OF MARY CATHOLIC CHURCH
1414 N. Dale St.
St. Paul, MN
View Map
Evenell L. PATRICK

Evenell L. PATRICK Obituary
Age 94 - Of Roseville Passed away February 5, 2020 Born to a loving home in St. Cloud, MN and she passed those family values on to her children. Preceded in death by husband, Peter; brother, Robert Malisheski; and sister, Lavonne "Bonnie" Reller. Survived by children, Dianne (Kerry) Conner, Steve (Jana), Bruce (Karin), Mary Kay (Mark Sabann) and Janice (Kevin Dahlberg); 12 grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren; and sister, Elaine Orth. Mass of Christian Burial 10 AM Tuesday, February 11 at MATERNITY OF MARY CATHOLIC CHURCH, 1414 N. Dale St., St. Paul. Interment Fort Snelling National Cemetery. Visitation at the church from 9-10 AM Tuesday. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to St. Joseph Home for Children, 1121 E. 46th St., Minneapolis, MN 55407. MUELLER-BIES 651-487-2550
Published in Pioneer Press on Feb. 9, 2020
