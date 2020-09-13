1/
Everett F. ADAMS
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Everett's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Age 98 Of North St. Paul Passed away peacefully while residing in Clearwater, FL. Preceded in death by his HS sweetheart/wife Helen, son Bruce, parents Alice and Sidney Adams of Forest City, IA; 5 siblings. Survived by his children Bill (Fatima) Adams and Cheryl (John) Hurst; 8 grandchildren; 13 great grandchildren; brother Eldon. Ev was known for his love of travel with Helen, his USPS career, playing golf, and building things for his family & grandchildren. He was proud to have served his country during WWII, 42nd Rainbow Division, liberating Dachau and invading the Eagles' Nest. Funeral is Sept. 28, 2020, 11:30 AM at Sandberg Funeral Home, with Visitation starting at 10:30 AM, followed by 1:00 PM interment at Ft. Snelling. Memorials preferred to Habitat for Humanity or National Wildlife Federation. No flowers. Sandberg Funeral Home 651-777-2600 sandbergfuneralhome.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Pioneer Press on Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
28
Visitation
10:30 AM
Sandberg Funeral Home
Send Flowers
SEP
28
Funeral
11:30 AM
Sandberg Funeral Home
Send Flowers
SEP
28
Interment
01:00 PM
Ft. Snelling
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Sandberg Funeral Home
2593 7th Avenue East
St. Paul, MN 55109-3011
(651) 777-2600
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by St Paul Pioneer Press

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved