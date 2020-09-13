Age 98 Of North St. Paul Passed away peacefully while residing in Clearwater, FL. Preceded in death by his HS sweetheart/wife Helen, son Bruce, parents Alice and Sidney Adams of Forest City, IA; 5 siblings. Survived by his children Bill (Fatima) Adams and Cheryl (John) Hurst; 8 grandchildren; 13 great grandchildren; brother Eldon. Ev was known for his love of travel with Helen, his USPS career, playing golf, and building things for his family & grandchildren. He was proud to have served his country during WWII, 42nd Rainbow Division, liberating Dachau and invading the Eagles' Nest. Funeral is Sept. 28, 2020, 11:30 AM at Sandberg Funeral Home, with Visitation starting at 10:30 AM, followed by 1:00 PM interment at Ft. Snelling. Memorials preferred to Habitat for Humanity or National Wildlife Federation. No flowers. Sandberg Funeral Home 651-777-2600 sandbergfuneralhome.com