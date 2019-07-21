Home

POWERED BY

Services
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
North Oaks Golf Club
54 East Oaks Road
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Everett ANDERSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Everett L. "Ev" ANDERSON


1937 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Everett L. "Ev" ANDERSON Obituary
Age 81, of Carefree, AZ Formerly of North Oaks, MN Passed away at home on June 27, 2019. Everett was born August 1, 1937 to James and Corinne Anderson. Ev spent his entire 31 year career at 3M in multiple financial positions. Everett was preceded in death by son, Paul. Survived by his wife of 56 years, Diane; daughters, Karna (Keith) Nelson of North Oaks, MN, and Janet (Steve) Schumacher of Arden Hills, MN; seven grandchildren, Kirk, Kole, Kajsa Nelson; Ben, Anna Schumacher; Elsa and Beck Schacht; as well as brother in law Bruce Fahlberg (Judy); niece Kirsten, nephews Erik and Kirk. The family invites you to an open house to celebrate his life on Thursday August 1, 2019 from 4-7pm at North Oaks Golf Club, 54 East Oaks Road. A memorial service will be held later this fall at their church in Arizona. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Christ the Lord Lutheran Church, P.O. Box 2539, Carefree, AZ 85377.
Published in Pioneer Press on July 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.