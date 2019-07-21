|
Age 81, of Carefree, AZ Formerly of North Oaks, MN Passed away at home on June 27, 2019. Everett was born August 1, 1937 to James and Corinne Anderson. Ev spent his entire 31 year career at 3M in multiple financial positions. Everett was preceded in death by son, Paul. Survived by his wife of 56 years, Diane; daughters, Karna (Keith) Nelson of North Oaks, MN, and Janet (Steve) Schumacher of Arden Hills, MN; seven grandchildren, Kirk, Kole, Kajsa Nelson; Ben, Anna Schumacher; Elsa and Beck Schacht; as well as brother in law Bruce Fahlberg (Judy); niece Kirsten, nephews Erik and Kirk. The family invites you to an open house to celebrate his life on Thursday August 1, 2019 from 4-7pm at North Oaks Golf Club, 54 East Oaks Road. A memorial service will be held later this fall at their church in Arizona. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Christ the Lord Lutheran Church, P.O. Box 2539, Carefree, AZ 85377.
Published in Pioneer Press on July 21, 2019