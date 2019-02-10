|
|
December 31,1952 — January 14, 2019 Age 66 Died peacefully at his home, after a long battle with heart disease, diabetes and renal failure. He is survived by his girlfriend Maureen Dugan, her daughter Dianne and her grandson Nick, his sister Lucy Campa, his nephews Carlos and Miguel Zubiran, his stepfather Eucebio Hernandez, and by other family members and friends. Funeral Mass will be held on Tuesday, February 12th at St. Stanislaus Church (398 Superior St.). Visitation 10a.m. to 11a.m followed by a Funeral Mass at 11a.m. with small luncheon to follow.
Published in Pioneer Press on Feb. 10, 2019