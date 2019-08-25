|
Age 80 of Eagan Passed away on Aug. 23, 2019 Preceded by parents & brother Walter. Survived by husband of 59 years George; daughter Anna; sons George & Joseph Gombos; grandchildren Taylor & Ava Gombos. She met Elvis but married Dad instead and now she is dancing again in heaven. Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 AM Thursday (8-29-19) at St. John Neuman Catholic Church, 4030 Pilot Knob Road, Eagan with visitation one hour prior to Mass. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. 651-454-9488
Published in Pioneer Press on Aug. 25, 2019