Home

POWERED BY

Services
Klecatsky & Sons Eagan Chapel
1580 Century Point
Eagan, MN 55121-1892
651-454-9488
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
10:00 AM
St. John Neuman Catholic Church
4030 Pilot Knob Road
Eagan, MN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Faith GOMBOS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Faith G. GOMBOS

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Faith G. GOMBOS Obituary
Age 80 of Eagan Passed away on Aug. 23, 2019 Preceded by parents & brother Walter. Survived by husband of 59 years George; daughter Anna; sons George & Joseph Gombos; grandchildren Taylor & Ava Gombos. She met Elvis but married Dad instead and now she is dancing again in heaven. Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 AM Thursday (8-29-19) at St. John Neuman Catholic Church, 4030 Pilot Knob Road, Eagan with visitation one hour prior to Mass. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. 651-454-9488
Published in Pioneer Press on Aug. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Faith's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now