On April 7, 2020, at the age of 92, Faralyn died peacefully in her sleep after listening to recorded messages from her family. She passed in her care facility bedroom, where she was quarantined after testing positive for Coronavirus/COVID-19. Faralyn was born on March 6, 1928 in Lake Lillian, Minnesota, the daughter of Franklin and Marion Erickson. She is survived by her devoted husband of 63 years, Darrell; the four children they raised in the Twin Cities: Laurel (Chas.), Peni, Kari, Eric (Tina); grandchildren: Tess, Jackson, Caroline, Olivia, Emily and Zachary; brother Allan Erickson; brothers-in-law Bob Lockwood and Harvey (Maryann) Havir; sisters-in-law Molly Erickson and Maige Erickson; and many nieces, nephews and cousins. She is preceded in death by her parents and by her siblings Roger, Orin, Mary Ann and Larry. Celebration of Life to be held at a later date, when it is safe to do so. The family requests no memorial gifts.
Published in Pioneer Press on Apr. 12, 2020