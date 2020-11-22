1/
Faustino J. "Tino" AVALOZ
Age 81 Died peacefully at home November 11, 2020 with family at his side. Preceded in death by parents, Gabriel and Esther; and one sister, Maria Callender. Born and raised in St. Paul, Tino graduated from Humboldt High School. He then began a 45 year career at the Minnesota Historical Society as a Microfilm Lab Assistant, becoming Curator of the Newspaper Collection in 2002. Tino was dedicated to his family. He enjoyed annual family vacations to Madeline Island, spending time with his grandsons, bird watching, and good beer. Tino was a private and reserved man, but loved sharing his passions for jazz and cooking. A supporter of the St. Paul Culinary School, he walked there daily to eat lunch with friends. A food connoisseur, he was an excellent cook. As a Minnesota sports fan, he felt the ups and downs of being a diehard Vikings fan. He will be greatly missed, but lives on in our memories forever. Survived by wife, Karen; sons, John (Kim) and David (Mari); grandsons Garrin and Reese; brothers George and John (Jaa) Avaloz and sister, Cesaria Bauer, nieces and nephews. Visitation Saturday, November 28, 1-4 PM at Willwerscheid Funeral Home, 1167 Grand Avenue, St. Paul 55105.





Published in Pioneer Press on Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
28
Visitation
01:00 - 04:00 PM
Willwerscheid Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Willwerscheid Funeral Home
1167 Grand Ave
St. Paul, MN 55105
(651) 228-1006
