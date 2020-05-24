Fay Marie LINSCHEID
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Fay's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Died accidently on May 18, 2020 at the age of 60. She was a resident of Inver Grove Heights, MN and Danbury, WI. She is survived by husband Nathan Olson; 2 daughters, Alicia Linscheid and Amber Burns; 5 grandchildren Jacob, Hannah, Hunter, Natalie and Eleanor. Also survived by 5 siblings Cindy (Jim) Jenkins, Mark (Lou Ann) Linscheid, Wanda (Steve) Satterlee, John (Judy) Linscheid and Sue (Jimmy) Rodriguez. She was preceded in death by parents Eleanor and Royce Linscheid, sister Lila Linscheid and grandson Logan Linscheid. Fay had a generous heart. She loved being a conservator and devoted herself to helping others. A public Celebration of Life will take place at a later date.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Pioneer Press on May 24, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved