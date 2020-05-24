Died accidently on May 18, 2020 at the age of 60. She was a resident of Inver Grove Heights, MN and Danbury, WI. She is survived by husband Nathan Olson; 2 daughters, Alicia Linscheid and Amber Burns; 5 grandchildren Jacob, Hannah, Hunter, Natalie and Eleanor. Also survived by 5 siblings Cindy (Jim) Jenkins, Mark (Lou Ann) Linscheid, Wanda (Steve) Satterlee, John (Judy) Linscheid and Sue (Jimmy) Rodriguez. She was preceded in death by parents Eleanor and Royce Linscheid, sister Lila Linscheid and grandson Logan Linscheid. Fay had a generous heart. She loved being a conservator and devoted herself to helping others. A public Celebration of Life will take place at a later date.