Age 95, of Falcon Heights Passed away on August 13, 2019 Preceded in death by husband of 65 years Thor, parents Martin and Ethel (DeForest) Jensen and siblings, Edith, Lawrence, Fern, Irma and Russell. After teaching at Brimhall for a few years, Faye started tutoring Hmong immigrants, which became a 13 year rewarding experience for her and her students. Faye was a talented writer, of children's stories, short stories and essays on her observations of life. She found her true calling when MN Women's Press was launched, working in any role that was needed to support this fledgling paper and its mission. In 2009, Faye was awarded the UBC Shalom Award in recognition of her many decades of leadership for women's rights and voices in the church and the world. Survived by son Kris (Elsa) Kommedahl; daughters Lori (Mike) O'Neill and Siri Kommedahl (Lisa Bradley); and grandchildren Rikke, Anne-Marthe and Sander. A Celebration of Life service will be held on Wednesday, August 28 at 11:00am at University Baptist Church, 1219 University Avenue S.E., Mpls. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the UBC Foundation at address above.
Published in Pioneer Press on Aug. 23, 2019