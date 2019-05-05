Home

Roberts Funeral Home
8108 Barbara Ave
Inver Grove Heights, MN 55077
(651) 455-2035
Visitation
Tuesday, May 7, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Roberts Funeral Home
8108 Barbara Ave
Inver Grove Heights, MN 55077
Memorial service
Tuesday, May 7, 2019
11:00 AM
Roberts Funeral Home
8108 Barbara Ave
Inver Grove Heights, MN 55077
Faye Mary THURY

Faye Mary THURY Obituary
Age 74 of Inver Grove Heights Passed away peacefully on April 30, 2019. Survived by loving husband of 54 years, Gene; son, Eugene Jr.; daughter, Bobbijean; grandchildren, Richard, Jessica & John; 8 great-grandchildren; sisters. Theresa & Angela; aunt, Clara; also many other relatives & friends. Faye loved her family, her Target friends and her cats. She will be dearly missed by all. Memorial Service 11 AM Tuesday, May 7th, at Roberts Funeral Home, 8108 Barbara Ave., Inver Grove Heights. Visitation 9-11 AM prior to the service. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. Memorials preferred to the Humane Society. Special Thanks to the staff at the Pillars Hospice in Oakdale, MN. www.robertsfuneralandcremation.com
Published in Pioneer Press on May 5, 2019
