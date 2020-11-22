1/1
Faylene Mary LAVALLE
Age 80, of Maplewood Born May 17th, 1940. Passed away peacefully at home on November 13th, 2020. Preceded in death by her mother, Elsie Busch, father Arnold Busch, step brother Fred Busch, grandsons Alex and Richard, and her beloved Boston terrier, Lulu. Survived by devoted husband of 63 years, Richard, her children Tony (Jacki), Jody Sandahl, Becky Kinsel (Mark), Shirley Reed (Jeff), 8 grandchildren, and 9 great grandchildren. Fay was a delightful person who was loved by all who met her and greatly loved by her family. As she would say, "BEHAVE YOURSELF". Gathering of Remembrance has been postponed at this time and will be held when it is a safer time for all to gather. Burial at a later date in Evergreen Memorial Gardens Cemetery. WULFF 651-776-1555 www.WulffFuneralHome.com





Published in Pioneer Press on Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Wulff Funeral Home
1485 White Bear Ave
St Paul, MN 55106
6517761555
Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
