Age 57, of St. Paul Passed away January 19, 2020 He is preceded in death by his parents, Kenny and Rita Anderson; brother, Joe Sanchez; nephew, Paul Rozales; and niece, Sharon Pieske. He is survived by his siblings, Mary (Willis) Pieske, Rose Patterson, Frances (Rudy) Hernandez, Raymond (Rita) Rozales, Rita (Bill) Weldon, John Rozales and Lisa (Jay) Hermann; and many nieces, nephews, and good friends. Memorial Service Monday, January 27 at 11:00 AM at SIMPLE TRADITIONS by BRADSHAW (488 Humboldt Avenue) with visitation one hour prior. 651-767-9333
Published in Pioneer Press on Jan. 26, 2020