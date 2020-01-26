Home

POWERED BY

Services
Simple Traditions by Bradshaw
488 Humboldt Avenue
St. Paul, MN 55107
(651) 767-9333
Resources
More Obituaries for Felix ROZALES
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Felix ROZALES

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Felix ROZALES Obituary
Age 57, of St. Paul Passed away January 19, 2020 He is preceded in death by his parents, Kenny and Rita Anderson; brother, Joe Sanchez; nephew, Paul Rozales; and niece, Sharon Pieske. He is survived by his siblings, Mary (Willis) Pieske, Rose Patterson, Frances (Rudy) Hernandez, Raymond (Rita) Rozales, Rita (Bill) Weldon, John Rozales and Lisa (Jay) Hermann; and many nieces, nephews, and good friends. Memorial Service Monday, January 27 at 11:00 AM at SIMPLE TRADITIONS by BRADSHAW (488 Humboldt Avenue) with visitation one hour prior. 651-767-9333
Published in Pioneer Press on Jan. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Felix's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -