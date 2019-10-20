|
|
Age 87, of St. Paul Passed away October 6, 2019 She was preceded in death by her husband Roger Mackey, parents Ted and Ida Johnson, sister-in-law Lois Davis, brother-in-law Arnold Davis, brother-in-law-in-law Robert Hunt, son-in-law David Gardner, and niece Karen Muller. Fern was born in Minneapolis, Minnesota on April 13, 1932. She graduated from South High School in Minneapolis in 1950 and was a proud recipient of the Bausch and Lomb Science Award. She graduated from Fairview Nursing School in 1954 and practiced pediatric and obstetric nursing throughout her career. She met her husband Roger at an ice skating party on Minnehaha Creek and they married 6 months later at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Minneapolis on June 22, 1956. She served with Roger, a pastor, during his many years in the ministry. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, and role model to her children, grandchildren, and others. She enjoyed cooking, reading, crossword puzzles, Minnesota Public Television and Radio, and family vacations to northern Minnesota. Most of all, she loved to travel. She is survived by her daughters Kathy (Brian) Klietz, Marcia Gardner, and Nancy (Paul) Mueller; her grand children Nicholas (Katie) Lutfi, Matthew (Brittany) Gardner, Luke Mueller, Kirsten (Cole) Aspros, and Mark Mueller; her four great-grand children Cameron and Grace Lutfi, Maddison Gardner, and Chloe Aspros; and her sister-in-law Alice Hunt. A memorial service honoring Fern's life will be held at St. Paul–Reformation Lutheran Church in St. Paul, MN on December 1, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. Memorials preferred to Bread for the World. No flowers.
Published in Pioneer Press on Oct. 20, 2019