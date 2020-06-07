Age 93 Is now singing praises in heaven to the Lord Jesus Christ. Went home to glory June 5th, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, James Lebens and her son, Tim Lebens. Will be greatly missed by her children, Tamara Carlson, Terri (Terrance) Zink, Traci Lebens, and Tyler (Michele) Lebens. Fern also leaves 12 much loved grandchildren; and 31 great-grandchildren. Private family service will be held. "Precious in the sight of the Lord is the death of his Saints". Psalm 116:15. Hodroff-Epstein Memorial Chapel 612-871-1234 hodroffepstein.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Jun. 7, 2020.