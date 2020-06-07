Fern Minona LEBENS
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Fern's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Age 93 Is now singing praises in heaven to the Lord Jesus Christ. Went home to glory June 5th, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, James Lebens and her son, Tim Lebens. Will be greatly missed by her children, Tamara Carlson, Terri (Terrance) Zink, Traci Lebens, and Tyler (Michele) Lebens. Fern also leaves 12 much loved grandchildren; and 31 great-grandchildren. Private family service will be held. "Precious in the sight of the Lord is the death of his Saints". Psalm 116:15. Hodroff-Epstein Memorial Chapel 612-871-1234 hodroffepstein.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Pioneer Press on Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hodroff-Epstein Memorial Chapels
126 East Franklin Avenue
Minneapolis, MN 55404
(612) 871-1234
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved